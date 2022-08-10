Jupiter introduces no-penalty SIP for mutual fund investments

Prithvi Raj Tejavath, business head of investments at Jupiter, said, “We believe that being disciplined with your SIPs are a great way for young investors to build wealth, and with just one comprehensive platform for banking and investing, Jupiter had an opportunity to slash down any penalties on missed SIPs due to low balance in your linked bank account. Our No-Penalty SIP auto-skips when your balance is running low, so you’re never charged for faltering on your Mutual Fund investments."