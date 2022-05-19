Kotak Alternate Assets to launch 1,000 crore private credit fund

There are three categories of AIFs – I, II and III. Category II AIFs are those that do not fall under categories I and III and do not undertake leverage other than to meet their day-to-day operational requirements as per SEBI regulations. Real estate funds and private equity funds fall under this category. According to SEBI data, category II AIFs had raised funds totalling ₹2.23 trillion and had made investments worth ₹1.99 trillion as of 31 March 2022. This accounted for 70-71% of the funds raised and investments made by all AIFs – category I, II and III – put together.