Top fund manager on what MF investors should do amid Ukraine selloff

See, we don't construct a portfolio just based on what we see in the very short term. So to that extent, we try to make a portfolio which is fully diversified. When some of the cyclical sectors both technical and weak recovery momentum gathers speed, we should be able to see at least some positive surprises from the earnings front. And that should lead to some sort of reading and performance in some of the other segments like IT and FMCG, for example, valuations look quite rich and doesn't leave much room for further appreciation in terms of valuation. And also, these are steady sectors in terms of earnings growth, very unlikely that we will see very different positive surprises from those sectors. So to that extent, the possibility of re-rating in valuations exists in cyclical pocket of the economy. And that's where, I mean, if you look at our portfolios, that tilt is more towards the cyclical basket.