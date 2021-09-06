Kotak AMC to launch multi-cap fund

Sebi had laid down that multi-cap funds must invest at least 25% of their assets in large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies respectively rather than allowing the fund manager to set this allocation. The balance 25% can be allocated as per the fund manager’s choice. This gave rise to apprehensions about existing multi-cap funds being forced to buy mid- and small-cap stocks to meet the new regulations. The regulator sought to allay such fears in November 2020 by introducing a new category called flexi-cap where the fund manager would have the freedom to allocate and move between asset classes. Kotak Mahindra AMC moved its standard multi-cap scheme to the flexi-cap category, creating a gap for a multi-cap fund in the Kotak Mahindra AMC basket of offerings.