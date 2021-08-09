Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company (Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund) today announced that Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund has crossed the ₹10,000 crore assets under management (AUM) mark in August 2021, which is within 3 years of the scheme’s launch.

Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund is an open-ended dynamic asset allocation fund, generating capital appreciation from a dynamically balanced portfolio of equity and equity-related securities, debt and money market securities. It follows a multi-cap approach for equity allocation and dynamic bond approach for debt allocation.

Nilesh Shah, Group President & Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. Ltd. said, “The consistent performance of Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund over the last three years is a result of the collective efforts of the entire team working toward the benefit of the unit-holders. With more than 1,60,000 investors and over 9000 distributors as on July 2021, we are grateful to all those who have put faith in Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund to achieve their long-term financial goals and are reaping its benefits."

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited (KMAMC) - a wholly owned subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (Kotak), is the Asset Manager for Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund (KMF). KMAMC started operations in December 1998 and as of 31st March, has approximately 37 lakh investor folios in various schemes.

