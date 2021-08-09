Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund crosses 10,000 crore AUM

Nilesh Shah, Group President & Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. Ltd. said, “The consistent performance of Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund over the last three years is a result of the collective efforts of the entire team working toward the benefit of the unit-holders. With more than 1,60,000 investors and over 9000 distributors as on July 2021, we are grateful to all those who have put faith in Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund to achieve their long-term financial goals and are reaping its benefits."