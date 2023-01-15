Kotak Bluechip Fund turns 24 years, SIP of ₹10,000 turns ₹1.25 Cr3 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2023, 08:34 PM IST
Kotak Bluechip Fund is a large-cap fund that primarily invests in large-cap stocks and operates as an open-ended equity strategy. Both Value Research and Morningstar have awarded the fund a 4-star rating. The fund officially began operations on December 29, 1998, and has now successfully completed 24 years of operation. Let's look at how the fund turned a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 into ₹1.25 Cr throughout the course of its existence. The fund has given a CAGR of 14.62% since its inception compared to the benchmark performance of 14.29%.