Kotak Bluechip Fund is a large-cap fund that primarily invests in large-cap stocks and operates as an open-ended equity strategy. Both Value Research and Morningstar have awarded the fund a 4-star rating. The fund officially began operations on December 29, 1998, and has now successfully completed 24 years of operation. Let's look at how the fund turned a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 into ₹1.25 Cr throughout the course of its existence. The fund has given a CAGR of 14.62% since its inception compared to the benchmark performance of 14.29%.

Performance of Kotak Bluechip Fund

Due to the fund's CAGR of 7.83% over the last year, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have grown your net investment of ₹1.20 lakh to ₹1.24 lakh. Owing to the fund's CAGR of 17.03% over the past three years, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have enhanced your total investment of ₹3.60 lakh to ₹4.62 lakh. A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have accelerated your total investment of ₹6 lakhs to ₹8.67 lakh over the course of the previous five years, during which the fund has produced an annualised return of 14.73%.

Based on the fund's CAGR of 13.48% over the past seven years, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have boosted your net investment of ₹8.40 lakh to ₹13.57 lakh. Owing to the fund's CAGR of 13.21% over the past ten years, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have grown your net investment from ₹12 lakh to ₹23.89 lakh. With a CAGR of 14.62% from the fund's inception, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have skyrocketed your net investment from ₹23.90 lakh to ₹1.25 crore.

View Full Image Kotak Bluechip Fund (kotakmf.com)

If you had made a lump-sum investment of Rs. 10,000 in the fund since its inception, you would now have received a return of Rs. 38,408 as of now at a 14.35% CAGR, as opposed to the benchmark return of Rs. 34,867. The same money invested for the same time period in other asset classes, such as gold, would have generated returns of ₹18,225, ₹16,062 from a fixed deposit, and ₹17,228 from a PPF.

Key details of Kotak Bluechip Fund

The fund is being managed by Mr. Harish Krishnan & Mr. Arjun Khanna and as of December 31, 2022, the fund recorded an AUM of ₹5,256.16 Cr and AAUM of ₹5,288.80 Cr. The fund is benchmarked against Nifty 100 TRI (Tier 1) and Nifty 50 TRI (Tier 2). For the regular option, Kotak Bluechip Fund charges an expense ratio of 1.94% and for the direct option, the fund charges an expense ratio of 0.65%.

The fund’s top 10 sector allocations are into Financial Services, Information Technology, Automobile and Auto Components, Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Health Care, Construction, Construction Materials, Consumer Durables and Services. The top 10 stock holdings of Kotak Bluechip Fund are ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Axis Bank, Larsen And Toubro, ITC Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India, State Bank Of India and HDFC Ltd.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author