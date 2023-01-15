Kotak Bluechip Fund turns 24 years, SIP of 10,000 turns 1.25 Cr

Performance of Kotak Bluechip Fund

Due to the fund's CAGR of 7.83% over the last year, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have grown your net investment of ₹1.20 lakh to ₹1.24 lakh. Owing to the fund's CAGR of 17.03% over the past three years, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have enhanced your total investment of ₹3.60 lakh to ₹4.62 lakh. A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have accelerated your total investment of ₹6 lakhs to ₹8.67 lakh over the course of the previous five years, during which the fund has produced an annualised return of 14.73%.