Kotak Mahindra AMC unveils Kotak Banking & Financial Services Fund
- The Kotak Banking & Financial Services Fund, an open-ended equity fund investing in the banking and financial services sectors, has been introduced by Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd.
The Kotak Banking & Financial Services Fund, an open-ended equity fund investing in the banking and financial services sectors, has been introduced by Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd. The public subscription period for the plan begins on February 6 and ends on February 20, 2023. During the NFO period, investors may deposit a minimum of ₹5,000 and subsequently in multiples of ₹1 for purchases and ₹0.01 for switches.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×