Kotak Mahindra AMC unveils Kotak Banking & Financial Services Fund

Shibani Sircar Kurian, Senior EVP, Fund Manager & Head -Equity Research at Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund said, “We are happy to offer this fund to our customers. In India, the BFSI sector has a long way to go, considering the under penetration as compared to global averages, be it in mutual funds where only 7% of the Indian population has a fund folio compared to 23% globally, or life insurance where there is only 3% premium proportion to GDP vis a vis 10% of top 5 countries, non-life insurance penetration being less than 1% compared to 4% globally and also amongst Bank branches with just 15 branches per 1000 population compared to 27 branches in developed countries. All of this offers a growth potential within the sector."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}