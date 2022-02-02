Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company (AMC) announced the launch of Kotak Manufacture-in-India Fund - a scheme that will invest in India’s listed firms engaged in manufacturing activities.

This includes, as per the AMC, companies that directly engage in manufacturing activities, export goods being manufactured in India with potential to increase employment, firms benefiting from the government's manufacture in India initiatives, businesses that aid manufacturing of new-age technology solutions and companies that invest in new manufacturing facilities.

The NFO is an open-ended equity scheme, benchmarked to Nifty India Manufacturing Total Return index, is open for subscription till 15 February. The minimum application amount is ₹5,000 during the NFO period.

As per the fund house, the manufacturing sector is poised to do well due to phased manufacturing program, PLI scheme, 100% automatic FDI, tax cuts, single-window clearance, electronic clusters and import duty protection.

Nilesh Shah, group president & managing director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company said, "India missed the manufacturing bus in the 1980s. We did excel in services like software to become back office to the world. Now, with China+1 becoming a geopolitical imperative, it is an opportune time for us to expand the manufacturing sector and improve our export market share. With this NFO we hope that this renaissance of manufacturing will be captured in our portfolios and investors can benefit by participating in India’s growth story."

The fund house also mentions the risk to the theme. It includes multiple variants of covid impacting the Indian economy and business sentiment, high commodity prices and inflation increasing the cost of capital, flip-flop in government policies and geopolitical developments impacting the availability of raw materials/intermediates.

The fund will be managed by Harish Krishnan for equity and Abhishek Bisen for debt.

