Kotak Mahindra MF launches Manufacture-in-India scheme

Nilesh Shah, group president & managing director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company said, "India missed the manufacturing bus in the 1980s. We did excel in services like software to become back office to the world. Now, with China+1 becoming a geopolitical imperative, it is an opportune time for us to expand the manufacturing sector and improve our export market share. With this NFO we hope that this renaissance of manufacturing will be captured in our portfolios and investors can benefit by participating in India’s growth story."