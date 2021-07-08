Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited or Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund) today announced the launch of the Kotak Global Innovation Fund of Fund that will give investors an opportunity to invest in global innovators such as Amazon, Facebook, VISA, AstraZeneca, Netflix et al.

The Kotak Global Innovation Fund of Fund will invest in Wellington Global Innovation Fund units, which invests in these kind of stocks by following a strict investment and risk management process.

Wellington Management is a US-based investment management firm with AUM of over US$ 1 trillion and manages the underlying fund and follows a stock selection process based on TIBR methodology: T stands for companies that have products or services that are trendsetters; I stands for companies that are capable of building innovative or Intellectual Property driven products or services; B represents businesses that have a high entry barrier and R signifies eliminating those companies that are at a high risk of getting disrupted.

Harsha Upadhyaya, President & CIO – Equity, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company said, “Global innovators are world-leading companies that control their own destiny, driving growth through innovation or having exposure to key secular trends. We believe that innovation can drive growth, independent of the global economic cycle. So if investors are looking to invest in a fund that helps them diversify their portfolio across sectors and geographies, the Kotak Global Innovation Fund of Fund can be the right fund for them."

The new fund offer will be open from 8th July – 22nd July, 2021 and the minimum investment size is ₹5000.





