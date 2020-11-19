Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund launches Kotak ESG Opportunities Fund

Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO – Equity & President, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited said, “Globally, investors are increasingly evaluating Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance and disclosures. Put simply, performance of all three bottom-lines – Profit, Planet (environment) and People (social) are equally important as against looking at only the Profit bottom-lines few years back. ESG investment principles look even at ‘how companies make money’ and not just at ‘how much money the company makes’. Kotak ESG Opportunities Fund will focus on the ESG principles and disclosures of the investee company with the flexibility of investing across market capitalisation range with the aim to create sustainable wealth for our investors."