Kotak MF files for Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund

The Nifty Smallcap 50 Index captures the movement of the small cap segment of the market and was launched on April 1, 2016. It represents the top 50 companies selected based on the average daily turnover from the top 100 companies selected based on full market capitalisation in the Nifty Smallcap 250 Index. The index represented about 2% of the free float market capitalization of the stocks listed on the NSE as on March 29, 2019.

