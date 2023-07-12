Kotak MF to launch machine based fund on 12 Jul

Kotak MF to launch machine based fund on 12 Jul1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 01:16 AM IST
The machine in this fund will replace the fund manager in determining the stock picking based on fixed parameters from an eligible universe of stocks filtered by the fund manager
Mumbai: Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, among the top 5 AMC’s by assets, will launch Kotak Quant Fund, an open-ended equity scheme following Quant based investing theme, after three and a half years of research on machine-based investing approach. Quant uses advanced alogorithms to buy and sell based on pre-fed parameters.
