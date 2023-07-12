Kotak MF to launch machine based fund on 12 Jul

The scheme opens for public subscription starting from July 12th, 2023, and will close on July 26th, 2023. Investors can invest a minimum amount of ₹5,000 and in multiples of Re.1 for purchase and Re 0.01 for switches. They can also invest through Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) Rs. 500/- (Subject to a minimum of 10 SIP installments of Rs. 500/- each) during the New Fund Offer (NFO) period.