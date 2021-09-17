Kotak MF to merge FMP Series 242 with corporate bond fund

For investors staying put, Kotak Corporate Bond Fund is a conservatively managed scheme. Kotak Corporate Bond Fund has delivered returns of 5.68% over the past year and 8.33% over the past 3 years. It has a yield to maturity of 5% and an expense ratio of 0.66% on its regular plan. Investors staying put would also avoid capital gains tax since a merger does not attract tax liability. Investors will only face capital gains tax when they redeem their units from the corporate bond fund and at that time they will have to calculate their gains in relation to the original value of units purchased. However, stamp duty is imposed at a rate of 0.005% in the process of merger.