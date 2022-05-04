Kotak Multi Asset Allocator FoF – scheme can invest only in equity, debt and gold now

One, InvITs and REITs will no longer be part of the list of permissible assets that the scheme can invest in. Earlier, the scheme could invest 0-5% in them. Apart from this, as per the modified scheme documents, the scheme will also not invest in instruments such as securitised debt, derivatives and credit default swaps. According to Abhishek Bisen, Fund Manager – Debt, Kotak MF, the scheme, in its current form too, has not been investing in all these assets. The proposed changes only put this formally on paper. The scheme will focus only on investing in three assets - equity, debt and gold - to keep its composition simple.