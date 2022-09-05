Kotak Mutual Fund launches Business Cycle Fund

“The fund aims to dynamically move between various sectors and stocks in a manner where it can benefit from the different economic and business cycles that economics is going through. It will follow a top-down approach to construct the portfolio where it will identify stages of the business cycle and then look into opportunities sector-wise. Once we identify a sector, we will then follow a bottom-up approach where we will try to identify strong companies within that sector. At most times our portfolio will have companies from a few selected sectors which are likely to do well in the particular business cycle that we currently are in. To select companies within the sector, we will use a combination of factors which include the business, management and valuation of companies," according to Pankaj Tibrewal, Senior Executive Vice President, Fund Management Equity, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management.