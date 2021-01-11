Kotak Mutual Fund launches Kotak NASDAQ 100 Fund of Fund

“The Kotak NASDAQ 100 Fund of Fund invests in global leaders. The Kotak NASDAQ 100 Fund of Fund offers an opportunity to invest in the world’s leading non-financial companies through units of overseas ETFs and/or index funds based on the NASDAQ-100 index. Thus, an investor in the Kotak NASDAQ 100 Fund of Fund gets an opportunity to participate in the performance of the NASDAQ 100 index," Harsha Upadhyaya, President & CIO – Equity, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company said.