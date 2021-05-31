Kotak Mutual Fund launches Kotak Nifty 50 Index Fund

"The best way to invest in this fund will be to start an SIP for a long period of time and increase it every year in line with increase in your savings. This fund is ideal for those who believe in investment over speculation i.e. long term patience versus short term action," added Upadhyaya. Kotak Mutual Fund manages over ₹11,000 crore AUM across 10 passive strategies. In FY 20-21, the AMC launched the Kotak Next 50 Index fund, Kotak IT Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) and Kotak Nasdaq-100 Fund of Funds (FOF). The New Fund Offer (NFO) opens for subscription from 31st May, 2021 to 14th June, 2021. Being an open ended fund, it will be available for purchase and sale thereafter as well.

