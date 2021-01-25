Kotak NASDAQ 100 FoF: Invest before NFO closes today

The New Fund Offer (NFO) for the Kotak Asset Management's Nasdaq index tracking fund Kotak NASDAQ 100 Fund of Fund closes today, so if you are planning to invest do it fast.

The company last week launched its Nasdaq index tracking fund, the second such scheme in India, which came 10 years after Motilal Oswal Asset Management fund. Motilal's fund was launched back in 2011.

Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 ETF has delivered a return of 25.04% CAGR since its launch, 30.83% over the past three years and 49.58% over the past one year, as per Value Research data.

Kotak Asset Management decided to launch the fund amid soaring US technology stocks. The Nasdaq index is dominated by tech stocks like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Tesla, Alphabet and Facebook. The scheme is a fund of funds (FoF), which will invest in overseas Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and index funds tracking the Nasdaq such as the iShares Nasdaq ETF and Lyxor Nasdaq ETF.

NASDAQ-100 is one of the world's major large-cap growth indexes. It includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies based on market capitalization which are listed on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange. These companies are leaders in information technology, telecom, retail, wholesale trade and biotechnology.

Soon after the launch of the fund, Harsha Upadhyaya, President & CIO – Equity, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company said, “The Kotak NASDAQ 100 Fund of Fund invests in global leaders. The Kotak NASDAQ 100 Fund of Fund offers an opportunity to invest in the world’s leading non-financial companies through units of overseas ETFs and/or index funds based on the NASDAQ-100 index."

Thus, an investor in the Kotak NASDAQ 100 Fund of Fund gets an opportunity to participate in the performance of the NASDAQ 100 index, he further added.

(With inputs from agencies)

