Large outflows hurt equity MFs in July

Large outflows hurt equity MFs in July2 min read 09 Aug 2023, 11:09 PM IST
Net inflows into equity mutual funds in India fell to ₹7,505.32 crore in July, with outflows from large cap funds. However, mid- and small-cap funds remained popular, and inflows into debt schemes rebounded sharply. The trend of healthy inflows in systematic investment plans (SIPs) also continued, with an all-time high of ₹15,244.73 crore contributed in July.
New Delhi: Net inflows into equity mutual funds, comprising both open-ended and closed-end schemes, fell to ₹7,505.32 crore in July from ₹8,244.8 crore in the previous month, showed data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).
