For example, if you look at the top-performing ELSS funds, then you will realise that you get far better deals if you buy now. For example, the NAV for the Mirae Asset Tax Saver funds stood at ₹35.88 when the market peaked in October last year, the same stands at ₹32 now. Similarly, for Axis long term equity, the NAV was at ₹87, when the market peaked, it stands at ₹71 right now.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}