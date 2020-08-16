Lazy SIP money, FII  inflow  holding up stock prices

Open-ended equity mutual funds (MFs) saw a net outflow of ₹2,480 crore in July 2020. Inflows into mutual funds through systematic investment plans (SIPs) remained strong during the month. A bulk of money coming via SIPs gets invested into equity MFs. Mint explains.

How much money was invested via SIPs in July?

A total of ₹7,831 crore was invested in MFs through SIPs in July. This was 9.4% lower than the high of ₹8,641 crore invested in March earlier this year. Inflows into MFs through SIPs have come down, a little, while the overall investment into open-ended equity MFs has taken a huge beating during the same period. In March, open-ended equity MFs saw a net investment of around ₹11,723 crore. In July, these funds saw an outflow of ₹2,480 crore. All of these numbers are a clear indication of a growing disconnect between the investor who uses SIPs to invest in equity MFs and an average equity MF investor.

Why have inflows via SIPs remained strong?

The money coming in through SIPs has been falling every month since March. Nevertheless, at ₹7,831 crore in July, the inflows continue to remain strong. A simple explanation for this might lie in the fact that investment through SIPs tends to be sticky. Once people have signed away monthly auto-debits into their bank accounts or issued post-dated cheques to invest through SIPs, they tend to get lazy about stopping the mandate. Also, many investors are dependent on agents to execute their mandate and because of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, stopping SIPs has not been easy.

View Full Image Stable investment

Are there other reasons for continued strong inflows?

The number of SIP accounts has gone up from 3.14 crore as of March to 3.27 crore as of July. Over the years, mutual funds have tried educating investors on the logic of cost averaging behind the SIPs. Their efforts seem to be paying off as many investors have increasingly bought into this logic and continued investing through the SIP route.

Do SIP inflows ensure high stock valuations?

The price to earnings ratio of the stocks that constitute the Nifty 50 index stood at 31.1 as on 14 August. This means that investors are willing to pay ₹31.1 for every rupee of earning for stocks that comprise the Nifty 50. This is an extremely high valuation and has been rarely seen in the past. However, the money that is coming in through SIPs is not the only reason for the high valuations. It also indicates growing investment from foreign institutional investors (FIIs) is responsible for driving valuations, among other factors.

How much have FIIs invested in equities?

In August, FIIs have net invested a total of ₹26,147 crore in Indian stocks. Between May and July, the FIIs had invested a net of ₹43,964 crore in the markets. FIIs, much like the Indian retail investors, are chasing returns in a world where interest rates on the fixed income instruments have plummeted to extremely low levels. The trouble in such a situation is that the expected future company earnings do not justify such investments.

Vivek Kaul is the author of Bad Money.

