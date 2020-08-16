Lazy SIP money, FII  inflow  holding up stock prices

The money coming in through SIPs has been falling every month since March. Nevertheless, at ₹7,831 crore in July, the inflows continue to remain strong. A simple explanation for this might lie in the fact that investment through SIPs tends to be sticky. Once people have signed away monthly auto-debits into their bank accounts or issued post-dated cheques to invest through SIPs, they tend to get lazy about stopping the mandate. Also, many investors are dependent on agents to execute their mandate and because of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, stopping SIPs has not been easy.