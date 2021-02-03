Lessons at the crux of Franklin Templeton fiasco

Investors voted overwhelmingly in favour of winding up during the e-voting held in December last year. As a result, pending any approvals on the manner of winding up from investors or the Supreme Court, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund may soon be able to sell securities held in the schemes to return money faster to investors. Many of these securities are illiquid, hence, the process can take time. Even so, there is more legal clarity on the winding up now. A lot depends on the market conditions and overall appetite for high-risk bonds.