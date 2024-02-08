LIC Mutual Fund launches LIC MF Nifty Midcap 100 ETF: All you need to know
Mumbai: LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Limited has announced the launch of a New Fund Offer (NFO) ‘LIC MF Nifty Midcap 100 ETF’. The NFO opened today, 8 February 2024, and will close on 12th February 2024. The Scheme will re-open for continuous sale and repurchase on 19th February 2024