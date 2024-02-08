LIC Mutual Fund launches LIC MF Nifty Midcap 100 ETF: All you need to know

Mumbai: LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Limited has announced the launch of a New Fund Offer (NFO) ‘LIC MF Nifty Midcap 100 ETF’. The NFO opened today, 8 February 2024, and will close on 12th February 2024. The Scheme will re-open for continuous sale and repurchase on 19th February 2024 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sumit Bhatnagar, Fund Manager – Equity at LIC Mutual Fund, is the Fund Manager of this Scheme. The scheme will be benchmarked against Nifty Midcap 100 Total Return Index.

The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that closely correspond to the total returns of securities as represented by the Nifty Midcap 100 Total Return Index, subject to tracking errors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The minimum investment in the NFO is ₹5000/- and in multiples of Re 1/- thereafter. Units will be allotted in the whole figures and the balance amount will be refunded, even if it falls below the minimum amount.

LIC Mutual Fund is optimistic about the potential of LIC MF Nifty Midcap 100 ETF, citing strong projected growth in India and a positive outlook on the financial markets.

Ravi Kumar Jha, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Limited, said: “LIC Mutual Fund is optimistic about the potential of LIC MF Nifty Midcap 100 ETF. Given the prevailing macro environment, we feel we are launching the Fund at the right time. As per the International Monetary Fund Report, the growth in India is projected to remain strong in the upcoming years. Additionally, the Centre's positive outlook on high GDP growth rate and reduced market borrowing plan may bode well with the financial markets." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Fund Offer of LIC MF Nifty Midcap 100 ETF Long term investment

Investment in equity and equity-related securities and portfolios replicating the composition of the Nifty Midcap 100 Total Return Index, subject to tracking errors

Risk- very high {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

