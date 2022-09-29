LIC Mutual Fund’s new multi-cap fund will use macro-based valuation check

In their earlier avatar, multi-cap funds were required to invest at least 65% of their corpus in equity. Following a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) rule change in September 2020, multi-cap funds were mandated to invest at least 75% of their corpus in equity. Two, unlike before, where multi-cap funds could freely invest this 65% either in large, mid or small cap stocks, after the change, they were required to invest at least 25% of their corpus each in large, mid and small cap stocks.