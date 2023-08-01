LIC-IDBI Mutual Funds merger: These ten schemes merged with Life Insurance Corporation. Check scheme names post-merger2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 01:32 PM IST
LIC Mutual Fund has completed the takeover of IDBI Mutual Fund schemes, giving investors access to a diversified product offering
Mutual fund news: LIC Mutual Fund (LIC MF) has completed the takeover of schemes of IDBI Mutual Fund. With the completion of the merger, out of twenty schemes of IDBI MF, ten will be merged with similar schemes of LIC MF and the remaining will be taken over by LIC MF on a standalone basis.
