Home/ Mutual Funds / News/  LIC-IDBI Mutual Funds merger: These ten schemes merged with Life Insurance Corporation. Check scheme names post-merger

LIC-IDBI Mutual Funds merger: These ten schemes merged with Life Insurance Corporation. Check scheme names post-merger

2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 01:32 PM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

LIC Mutual Fund has completed the takeover of IDBI Mutual Fund schemes, giving investors access to a diversified product offering

As of June 2023, LIC MF had an AUM of 18,400 crore, while IDBI MF had 3,650 crore.

Mutual fund news: LIC Mutual Fund (LIC MF) has completed the takeover of schemes of IDBI Mutual Fund. With the completion of the merger, out of twenty schemes of IDBI MF, ten will be merged with similar schemes of LIC MF and the remaining will be taken over by LIC MF on a standalone basis.

These schemes will be taken over by LIC Mutual Fund

These schemes will be taken over by LIC Mutual Fund

IDBI MF Scheme nameProposed new name for LIC MF schemeFund Manager
IDBI Gold Exchange Traded FundLIC MF Gold Exchange Traded FundMr. Yash Dhoot
IDBI Gold FundLIC MF Gold ETF Fund of FundMr. Yash Dhoot
IDBI Small Cap FundLIC MF Small Cap FundMr. Yogesh Patil - Fund Manager Mr. Dikshit Mittal - Co Fund Manager
IDBI Midcap FundLIC MF Mid cap FundMr. Karan Doshi - Fund Manager Mr. Dikshit Mittal - Co Fund Manager
IDBI Long Term Value FundLIC MF Long Term Value Fund
Mr. Karan Doshi - Fund Manager Mr. Jaiprakash Toshniwal - Co Fund Manager
IDBI Equity Savings FundLIC MF Equity Savings FundMr. Jaiprakash Toshniwal (Equity & Arbitrage) Mr. Marzban Irani (Debt)
IDBI Healthcare FundLIC MF Healthcare FundMr. Karan Doshi
IDBI Focused 30 Equity FundLIC MF Focused 30 Equity FundMr. Jaiprakash Toshniwal
IDBI Nifty Junior Index FundLIC MF Nifty Next 50 Index FundMr. Jaiprakash Toshniwal
IDBI Dividend Yield FundLIC MF Dividend Yield FundMr. Dikshit Mittal
With this merger, investors who have invested in IDBI MF schemes, will get access to LIC MF’s diversified basket of product offerings. The merger is effective from July 29.

As of June 2023, LIC MF had an AUM of 18,400 crore, while IDBI MF had 3,650 crore.

Earlier in March 2023, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the proposal of LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management to acquire management rights over the schemes of IDBI MF from IDBI Asset Management.

In 2019, LIC completed the takeover of IDBI Bank, the sponsor of IDBI Mutual Fund. However, LIC has its own asset management company, LIC Mutual Fund, under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) rules.

Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 01:32 PM IST
