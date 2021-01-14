Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Mutual Funds >News >Limit your exposure to mid- and small-caps
Consider adding short duration or corporate bond funds to your portfolio as your SIP size increases
Ask Mint Money

Limit your exposure to mid- and small-caps

1 min read . 06:15 AM IST Srikanth Meenakshi

Aim at a maximum of eight to 12 funds and don’t allow individual funds to account for more than 25% of your overall investment.

I am 25 years old and I have systematic investment plans (SIPs) of 5,000 in Kotak MultiCap Growth, Axis BlueChip, IDFC Corporate Bond and Axis Small Cap. I want to accumulate 10 crore in 25 years. I can increase my investment. Please advise. Also, when is it advisable to exit a fund?

I am 25 years old and I have systematic investment plans (SIPs) of 5,000 in Kotak MultiCap Growth, Axis BlueChip, IDFC Corporate Bond and Axis Small Cap. I want to accumulate 10 crore in 25 years. I can increase my investment. Please advise. Also, when is it advisable to exit a fund?

—Santosh Tiwari

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

—Santosh Tiwari

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Starting investments early in life is one of the best ways to build wealth. At a reasonable 12% annual return on your current investments, you will accumulate about 3.8 crore in 25 years. To reach 10 crore, you may have to increase your monthly investment by about 6,000 every year.

The funds you hold and the proportion of allocation to them are all fine. You can add more funds based on how much you are increasing your investment. Aim at a maximum of eight to 12 funds and don’t allow individual funds to account for more than 25% of your overall investment.

When adding funds, maintain the current asset allocation of 25% in debt and 75% in equity. You can add high-risk funds —mid-cap and/or small-cap-oriented—if your risk appetite is high but cap it at 25-30% of the portfolio.

You can exit a fund if it underperforms the index and its peers for at least four quarters, by a margin of at least three-six percentage points, and a recovery from this is not possible in the near term.

Srikanth Meenakshi is co-founder, PrimeInvestor.in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.