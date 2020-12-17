Livestreams light up China’s mutual funds

For foreign companies trying to break into, or win, a bigger slice of the market as China opens up its financial sector, it could be an alien and at times bizarre environment. Funds backed by international companies raised $470 billion from mostly Chinese retail investors in the first eight months of the year, less than half the $967 billion raked in by more than 100 local rivals, according to data compiled by Morningstar Inc and Bloomberg. Of the 10 biggest funds raised, only two were backed by foreign companies.