Lockdown impact: Net inflows into equity MF schemes nearly halve in April

Mumbai: Net inflows into equity mutual fund schemes slowed down drastically in April on uncertainties around nationwide lockdown and its impact on business activities which have left the economy crawling. According to data released by Association of Mutual Funds in India on Friday, inflows of equity mutual fund schemes, including equity linked savings schemes (ELSS), were at four-month low low of ₹6,411.88 crore in April, down 47.33% from previous month but it was an increase of 28.54% compared to same period last year.

According to DP Singh, executive director and CMO, SBI Mutual Fund lot of uncertainties around about the economy and expectations around future of companies performance in the remaining part of the year are major reasons of deceleration of flows in the market. “Due to the lockdown there has been a sharp drop in valuations in the market thereby bringing down the confidence of investor. Equities may see lower inflows till there is some clarity on the way ahead and functioning of the various sectors in the economy. In the current environment, investors will shy away from making fresh investments into equity until a clearer picture emerges," he said.

The stock markets, however, jumped more than 14% in April, the best monthly performance since September 2009. The sharp recovery in stock markets happened despite threats of a looming global recession and forecasts of lower economic growth for India. However, even after recovering over 20% from the March lows, the Sensex and Nifty are not out of the bear market zone.

Akhil Chaturvedi - Associate Director and Head of Sales & Distribution, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company said, “It was expected to slow down. In March while there was market corrections, we could see opportunistic buying by investors, but broadly with a weaker outlook on economy and markets ivestors are cautious and would invest with caution over a period of time."

However, redemption pressure in equity schemes eased off in April. In the month, redemption in equity mutual fund schemes was at ₹8,104.46 crore down 54.80% from March while it is down 37.13% from year-ago period.

The total amount from systematic investment plan in April has fallen marginally to ₹8,376.11 crore compared to ₹8,641.20 crore in March. Total number of SIP Accounts grew to 3,13,90,570 as compared to 3,11,96,809 accounts in March. SIPs allow people to invest fixed amounts in mutual fund schemes at fixed intervals.

Despite Franklin Templeton closing its six debt schemes, assets under management (AUM) of the entire mutual fund industry increased in April. Total AUM of the industry grew 7.5% to ₹23.93 lakh crore as on April as compared to ₹22.26 lakh crore in same month last year.

“Net flows for debt schemes returned to positive to ₹43,431.55 crore as on April 2020, driven by positive flows in to liquid schemes, corporate bond fund, banking and PSU Fund, overnight fund and gilt fund, as compared to negative flows preceding month, March at ₹1.94 lakh crore," said AMFI.

Credit risk funds which were impacted due to Franklin Templeton saw outflows worth ₹19,238.98 crore in April and redemptions were at ₹19,507.05 crore.

N.S. Venkatesh, Chief Executive, AMFI said that debt funds saw steady slowdown in redemption after Reserve Bank of India announced ₹50,000 crore liquidity support for mutual funds. “Stability in redemptions indicate that investors’ confidence is returning to these schemes," he said. Venkatesh feels that there will be no extra-ordinary redemptions in credit risk funds and entire industry is well equipped to handle that pressure while Franklin Templeton was a one-off case.

"In the prevailing scenario of low inflation, expected softer interest rate regime, MF industry would see heightened interest in fixed income schemes, especially low duration schemes,’’ Venkatesh added.

