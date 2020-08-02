Look beyond the return numbers to know what drives a mutual fund’s performance

Though chasing top performers is not a sustainable long-term strategy, staying invested in funds that are third and fourth quartile performers for long periods will mean your money is not working as hard as it could. So you should be clear about how much indulgence you’ll allow the fund managers. If the better returns from ICICI Prudential Equity and Debt and ICICI Prudential Regular Savings relative to their peers compensate for the higher risk of holding lower-rated bonds and you choose to take comfort from the issuers and the small holdings in individual securities in the funds’ portfolios as a risk mitigator, then you may choose to stay invested. If, however, you take a dim view of the elevated risks in the “safe portion" of the portfolio, especially in a period of magnified growth and credit risks, you may exit.