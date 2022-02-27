Lately, Indian fund houses have been on an asset-gathering spree. This can be clearly seen by the whopping increase in net inflows in assets under management (AUM) during the last 20-24 months. The average AUM of mutual funds (MFs) alone have shot up nearly 56% from ₹24.4 trillion in March quarter of 2019 to ₹38.2 trillion, as per December 2021 data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). All this new money flowing into the equities space has fuelled a new rat race for the expansion of fund houses.

Bumper demat account openings, greater financial awareness by influencers and the recent market rally has boosted investor sentiment. Fund houses are capitalizing on this, launching new themes to even cater to novices, putting investor interest on the back-burner. Emergence of similar thematic funds by almost every fund house is the biggest telltale sign of the end of an up-cycle! China+1, EV, green strategies—do these names ring a bell?

Fund houses are also into aggressive marketing strategies. Some are quoting misleading returns! Always bear in mind that the returns quoted by fund houses can merely give you an idea about their past performance. In no way are they predictions or a guarantee for future returns!

Now, imagine a scenario wherein a fund has generated a 5-year return of 20%. Does it mean if one had invested five years ago, he/she would have gotten a total return of 20% or something else? With big words like CAGR, absolute returns, XIRR, etc. fund returns can be quite intimidating and tricky to understand. Put simply, CAGR is just the compounded annual growth rate of your investments over a specific period of time using only the initial and final investment values in calculations. Because it incorporates only two extreme data points, completely disregarding the interval or mid years, it window dresses the volatility in returns! It makes the returns from a fund look handsome. It can give investors a false idea that their investments have had, or will have, a steady linear growth. But this is not true. In the mid-period not taken into account for CAGR calculation, our investments could swing ferociously like a pendulum, from one end to the other, that too each year! Maybe the underlying value of the investment was about to touch zero with negative returns and you still wouldn’t know it if you were only focused on the CAGR presented before you! So, do not be fascinated by the fancy marketing material of fund houses quoting handsome returns.

Although, as stated before, past performance does not guarantee future returns, but naive investors still flock to fund schemes that have historically delivered an exceptional performance. And because of this tendency to report good returns, fund houses may even resort to deceit. The most common of all is reporting annual growth in a bull market which shows exuberant returns of merely one year which has been blessed with a market rally. But when the bear market hits, the same fund houses or distributors may conveniently turn to CAGR, reiterating `hey, look the entire market is in ruins, but just see our historical CAGR!’. Let us explain this with the help of an example. Say, ₹100 invested five years ago grows to ₹250. In the fifth year, the market turns bearish, so fund houses would start quoting their historical CAGR everywhere to showcase attractive numbers. But what you would overlook is the fact that in the fourth year, just before the tide turned, the same fund was happily boasting about their annual growth numbers in a bull rally! In this situation, even a CAGR would’ve probably showed good returns, but the rat race of publicly exhibiting excellent numbers makes them quote the extra attractive annual growth numbers, which would definitely be higher than the CAGR in a bull run! A simple yet effective advice when it comes to picking a fund scheme is to proceed with caution and always diligently study everything. One must look at both CAGR and annual growth numbers to get a wholesome view of a fund.

Salonee Desai is senior equity research analyst, Moat Financial Services Pvt Ltd.

