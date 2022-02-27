Looking beyond the alluring returns of MFs

Although, as stated before, past performance does not guarantee future returns, but naive investors still flock to fund schemes that have historically delivered an exceptional performance. And because of this tendency to report good returns, fund houses may even resort to deceit. The most common of all is reporting annual growth in a bull market which shows exuberant returns of merely one year which has been blessed with a market rally. But when the bear market hits, the same fund houses or distributors may conveniently turn to CAGR, reiterating `hey, look the entire market is in ruins, but just see our historical CAGR!’. Let us explain this with the help of an example. Say, ₹100 invested five years ago grows to ₹250. In the fifth year, the market turns bearish, so fund houses would start quoting their historical CAGR everywhere to showcase attractive numbers. But what you would overlook is the fact that in the fourth year, just before the tide turned, the same fund was happily boasting about their annual growth numbers in a bull rally! In this situation, even a CAGR would’ve probably showed good returns, but the rat race of publicly exhibiting excellent numbers makes them quote the extra attractive annual growth numbers, which would definitely be higher than the CAGR in a bull run! A simple yet effective advice when it comes to picking a fund scheme is to proceed with caution and always diligently study everything. One must look at both CAGR and annual growth numbers to get a wholesome view of a fund.