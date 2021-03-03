‘Low-duration debt funds likely to see an improvement in yields’

Yes, we will see rates normalizing at the short end of the curve as the year progresses. At the end of last year, overnight rates went well below the reverse repo rate, going close to 3%. We had a situation where a large segment of the three-month and the money market curve was trading below the reverse repo rate. The RBI has given signals of bringing the overnight rate closer to reverse repo and we have already seen a rise in the shorter end yields. Going forward, the central bank will have to start active absorption of liquidity at some point. The first part of this process will be the unwinding of the cash reserve ratio (CRR) cut in April and May 2021, which will set the directional trend. Since categories like liquid and money market funds have lower maturity, repricing will be faster and investors in them will have higher carry.