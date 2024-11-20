Mutual Funds
Should you invest in low-volatility funds amid high market volatility?
Summary
- Low-volatility funds aim to reduce the impact of market volatility by investing in a basket of stocks that tend to be less volatile.
MUMBAI : The stock markets have been experiencing heightened volatility amid selling by foreign portfolio investors, downgrades to corporate earnings, and slower economic growth. The Nifty 50 has corrected over 10% since 27 September 2024.
