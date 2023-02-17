L&T Mutual Fund and ex-officials settle inter-scheme transfer case with Sebi
L&T MF had been issued a show cause notice after a Sebi probe in the inter-scheme transfers found some violations between 1 April 2017 and 30 June 2018
Adjudication proceedings against L&T Mutual Fund and its former officials have been disposed of after the fund house applied for settlement with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) which had conducted an investigation in the inter-scheme transfers at L&T MF between 1 April 2017 and 30 June 2018
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×