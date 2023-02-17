L&T Mutual Fund and ex-officials settle inter-scheme transfer case with Sebi

L&T MF had been issued a show cause notice after a Sebi probe in the inter-scheme transfers found some violations. Following the investigation, a show-cause notice was issued to L&T MF, Kailash Kulkarni (former chief executive officer), Shriram Ramanathan (former head of fixed income), Vikas Garg (former portfolio manager-fixed income) and Jalpan Shah (former portfolio manager – fixed income), as to why an inquiry should not be held against them for alleged violations.Sebi’s investigation observed that the fund house failed to ensure that transfer of securities from one scheme to another be only allowed if such transfers are done at prevailing market price. And that “the securities so transferred are in conformity with the investment objective of the scheme".