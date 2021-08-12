NEW DELHI: As part of the strategy to strengthen its investment management team, L&T Mutual Fund has appointed Sonal Gupta as head of research - equity, and Ankit Manubhai Patel as senior credit analyst - fixed income.

The fund house recently appointed Cheenu Gupta as fund manager for certain schemes.

According to the asset management company, Gupta will be contributing to the sector strategy, which includes providing direction to the team in identifying opportunities and trends in addition to his own coverage. He would also be leading the research team’s efforts on environmental social and governance (ESG), compliance and communication.

Gupta has more than 15 years of experience in equity research and has worked with UBS Securities India Pvt Ltd and PricewaterhouseCoopers in the past.

On the other hand, Patel would be responsible for credit analysis and monitoring of the fixed income portfolio at L&T Mutual Fund. With an overall experience of 13 years, Ankit was earlier with ICRA, as vice-president and sector head, corporate ratings.

Speaking on the appointments, Kailash Kulkarni, chief executive officer, L&T Mutual Fund, said, “Sonal and Ankit’s combined 30 years of experience in their fields would further strengthen and help deliver value-added edge to our Investment Management team. We continue to focus on our long-term vision of delivering superior risk-adjusted qualitative returns and ‘True to Label’ schemes to our rising investor base."

Gupta will report to Venugopal Manghat, head - equities, while Patel will report to Shriram Ramanathan, head - fixed income.

L&T Investment Management Ltd is a subsidiary of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd, and had over Rs75,531 crore quarterly average assets under management as of 30 June 2021.

