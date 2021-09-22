The video shows two children picking out mangoes from the trees and stacking them in their respective baskets. The boy enjoys filling only large mangoes in his basket claiming they are the best. However, when his ‘Stacked Mango Tower’ (pyramid) falls, he is corrected by the other kid.­­ She draws parallel between filling mangoes in a basket to investment choices in a portfolio. Like how one needs to pick large, mid- size and small mangoes while making a ‘Tower’ (pyramid).