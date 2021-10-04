Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Mutual Funds >News >Lump sum or STP: How should you invest 10 lakh joining bonus

Lump sum or STP: How should you invest 10 lakh joining bonus

Premium
Invest in lump sum if you can handle the pressure
1 min read . 09:15 PM IST Written By Sanchari Ghosh

  • For majority of the investors, when they invest in lump sum, immediately, they start watching the ups and downs of that money compared to the fact if you spread out the investment 
  • Meanwhile, spreading the investments over a period of time will make it a little easier to digest the volatility.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

On joining a new company, 45-year-old Akash have received a 10 lakh bonus that he is willing to invest. However, he is still in two minds whether to invest the money in lump sum or through STP. 

On joining a new company, 45-year-old Akash have received a 10 lakh bonus that he is willing to invest. However, he is still in two minds whether to invest the money in lump sum or through STP. 

Amit Trivedi, personal finance coach, speaker and author of Riding the Roller Coaster, opined, since Aakash is contemplating whether to invest the money in lump sum or STP, the investment horizon is definitely long term. 

Amit Trivedi, personal finance coach, speaker and author of Riding the Roller Coaster, opined, since Aakash is contemplating whether to invest the money in lump sum or STP, the investment horizon is definitely long term. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

“In such a scenario, first, it's extremely difficult to visualise how big or small the difference could make."

Second, lump sum is a one shot investment.  On the other hand, STP would involve multiple entry points. So how can you find multiple entry points? 

Third,  to add to the complexity, how should you decide whether to spread out the STP - over six month period or a one year period or a five year period?

These small factors can change the entire equation over the long term, said Trivedi adding, it is more of a psychological issue than financial. 

Lump sum or STP: What should you choose? 

For majority of the investors, when they invest in lump sum, immediately, they start watching the ups and downs of that money compared to the fact if you spread out the investment.  Meanwhile, spreading the investments over a period of time will make it a little easier to digest the volatility. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

This 3 Mutual Fund portfolio created nearly ₹12 lakh w ...

Premium

Mutual Fund calculator: How to save ₹10 lakh in 3 year ...

Premium

86% of Indian large-cap funds underperformed their benc ...

Premium

M&A MF style - AMCs retain assets by merging close, ...

It's a psychological phenomenon that people presume that their large amount of money is subject too much fluctuation, and that can disturb somebody. So if you can handle that, you'll find a lump sum investment easy, otherwise you should go for the STP route, he concluded.

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!