M&A MF style - AMCs retain assets by merging close, open-ended schemes

"Investors in close ended funds typically have a certain time frame in mind. If they are not informed sufficiently clearly through both direct outreach by the AMC and intermediaries like distributors and RIAs, they may not be in a position to take an informed decision on a merger. It can leave a bad taste in the investor's mouth. AMCs need to be extra careful about both communication and ensuring that the two merging schemes are not substantially different in style and mandate," said Amol Joshi, founder, Plan Rupee Investment Services, a mutual fund distributor based in Mumbai.