The fund will follow dynamic asset allocation using the multivariate approach that will work on the flexibility to invest a mix between equity and debt across market cycles. The fund will optimize the potential of equity and debt over a short to medium-term period, the fund house said in its statement. The new fund offer will be open from 9 December to 23 December.

For equity investments, the portfolio construction will be based on top-down approach and bottom-up stock selection, whereas for debt investments, the fund will invest in liquid, debt and money market securities by balancing the maturity and credit profile, while following a duration strategy that looks to optimize yields.

“The scheme is suitable for investors who are seeking capital appreciation while generating income over the medium to long term by investing in a dynamically managed portfolio of equity and equity related instruments and debt and money market instruments," said Mahindra Manulife MF.

Mahindra Manulife MF said it aims to construct the equity portfolio of the fund using the GCMV investment framework.

“The equity markets have witnessed bouts of volatility in the recent past owing to various macro-economic factors. The balanced advantage funds can help investors mitigate market volatility. Mahindra Manulife Balanced Advantage Yojana aims to provide risk-adjusted return for long term investors. and are appropriate for retail investors as they do not have to constantly monitor their asset allocation, as the fund manager does this dynamically and maintains the right asset mix in any prevailing market conditions," said Ashutosh Bishnoi, MD and CEO, Mahindra Manulife Investment Management.

