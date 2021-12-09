Mahindra Manulife MF launches balanced advantage fund

“The equity markets have witnessed bouts of volatility in the recent past owing to various macro-economic factors. The balanced advantage funds can help investors mitigate market volatility. Mahindra Manulife Balanced Advantage Yojana aims to provide risk-adjusted return for long term investors. and are appropriate for retail investors as they do not have to constantly monitor their asset allocation, as the fund manager does this dynamically and maintains the right asset mix in any prevailing market conditions," said Ashutosh Bishnoi, MD and CEO, Mahindra Manulife Investment Management.

