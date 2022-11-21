Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund launches small-cap scheme

Krishna Sanghavi, chief investment officer–equity, Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund said: “The investment objective of the fund is to generate long term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity & equity related securities of small cap companies. Indian small caps offer a wide range of companies that are likely to participate and grow with Indian economy as India moves from 7th largest to 3rd largest economy in terms of size. The economy offers opportunities for many small cap companies to grow to be mid cap companies in future. Small caps as a segment also allows a wider choice in sector allocation. Valuation-wise, small caps currently offer a good opportunity for investors who want to build a long-term equity portfolio."